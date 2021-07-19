Zacks: Analysts Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

RADI traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. 13,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

