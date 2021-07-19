Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.51). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLO. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $22.63 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,678,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 142,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 79.9% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 273,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 121,575 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

