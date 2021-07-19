Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Allot Communications stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $637.96 million, a PE ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

