Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05.

In related news, Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188,933 shares of company stock valued at $435,313,766.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,555,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,425,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

