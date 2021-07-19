Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SII traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.04. 1,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,742. Sprott has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.37 million and a PE ratio of 31.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sprott by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

