Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report $8.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.97 billion and the lowest is $8.48 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $28.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.05 billion to $29.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.34 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 101.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 1,088,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417,181. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

