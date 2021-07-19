Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce sales of $11.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.55 million and the highest is $13.34 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 619.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $52.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

