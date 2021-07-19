Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Virgin Galactic also reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

