Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Sell

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EONGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 139,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,175. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.