Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Hold

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SOLO. Aegis upped their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of SOLO opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $402.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 653,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 584,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,980.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $1,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

