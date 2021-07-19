Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

PARR opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $859.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.66.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

