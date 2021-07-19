Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

DNLMY opened at $15.05 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.22.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

