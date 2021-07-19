Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hugo Boss from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.18. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.27%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

