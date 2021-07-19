Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGTA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.37. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

