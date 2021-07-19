Zacks Investment Research Lowers Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Hold

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $534.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

