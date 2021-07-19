Zacks Investment Research Lowers PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $247.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 262,399 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 426,362 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,801,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 135,620 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

