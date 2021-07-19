Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to “Strong-Buy”

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNKO. Truist upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. 517,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $868.23 million, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,200 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $79,272.00. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

