ZeuxCoin Market Cap Tops $209,034.05 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $209,034.05 and approximately $18.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013293 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.35 or 0.00779629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.