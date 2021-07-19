Zilla Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. Zilla has a market cap of $208,857.79 and $3,007.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013216 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00773336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.