Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.92

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 24921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZGNX. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $888.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,724 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,917,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,540,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

