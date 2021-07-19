Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $19.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.22. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zynex by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zynex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zynex by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

