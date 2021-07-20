$0.02 EPS Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Genasys reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

GNSS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,369. The company has a market cap of $180.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genasys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.