-$0.07 EPS Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.23. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $211.26 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,058. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.