$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.