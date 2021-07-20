-$0.12 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

BIGC opened at $62.02 on Friday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.99.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 504,916 shares of company stock worth $32,076,367. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in BigCommerce by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

