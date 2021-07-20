$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. KemPharm posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,725 shares of company stock worth $109,681. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPH opened at $10.79 on Friday. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

