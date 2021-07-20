$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 212,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,930. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39. CommScope has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.