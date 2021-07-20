$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.69. U.S. Concrete reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Concrete has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,952 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

