$0.75 EPS Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.07. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.