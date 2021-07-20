$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $37,371,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $57.45 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

