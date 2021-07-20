$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

BLDR stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

