1,000,000 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Acquired by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $10,335,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $5,699,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARYD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

