1,016,800 Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Bought by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,016,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,000. GoPro comprises approximately 0.8% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GoPro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,493.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,197 shares of company stock valued at $7,597,487. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 10,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.