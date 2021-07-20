1,076 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.