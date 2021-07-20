1,098 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $198.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.36. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total value of $1,391,349.96. Insiders sold 8,772 shares of company stock worth $1,923,670 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

