1,112 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $467.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.58. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

