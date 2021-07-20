$156.82 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post sales of $156.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.15 million and the lowest is $156.60 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $135.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $633.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.12 million to $635.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $680.23 million, with estimates ranging from $675.87 million to $685.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $310,955.20. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 28,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $96,573.96. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $144.57. 330,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

