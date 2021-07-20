1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 8.02% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. 12,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,049. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

