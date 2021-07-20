1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $22.10 Million Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,597 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II comprises 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $22,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSTZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,675,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,973 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 44.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at $12,249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $42.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

