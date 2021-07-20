1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 93,903 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Shares of MGU traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 15,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,296. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

