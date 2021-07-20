1607 Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 195.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,681 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

MNP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

