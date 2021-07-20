16,085 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,299,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

