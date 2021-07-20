$178.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report $178.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.20 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $184.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $717.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $701.08 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,229 shares of company stock worth $3,331,867. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

