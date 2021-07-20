197,337 Shares in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 197,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Natural Order Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

NOAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,486. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

