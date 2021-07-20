1World Reaches Market Cap of $2.65 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, 1World has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $7,068.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00738207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.