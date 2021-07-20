$210.04 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report sales of $210.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.58 million and the lowest is $201.50 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $877.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $885.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $945.00 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 18.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 137,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.