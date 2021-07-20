225,000 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000.
SGFY stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96.
SGFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
Signify Health Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.