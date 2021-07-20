225,000 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000.

SGFY stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

