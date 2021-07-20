$24.00 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce sales of $24.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $107.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $107.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $136.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

