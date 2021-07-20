$242.45 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to report $242.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.80 million and the highest is $248.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $967.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $974.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Agiliti stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.