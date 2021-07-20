250,000 Shares in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,028,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,287,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,451,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,018,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,014,000.

OTCMKTS ITHXU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

